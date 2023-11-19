Financial Contrast: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) vs. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valneva and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $380.73 million 2.30 -$150.96 million ($1.73) -7.28 Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 0.51 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.06

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -51.19% -57.90% -19.66% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Valneva and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valneva has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valneva and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valneva currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valneva beats Brickell Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

