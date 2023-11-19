EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

