Equity Fund Lp Star Buys 59,494 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 59,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,873.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,278,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,687.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 16,993 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $4,248.25.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 5,172 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $1,293.00.
  • On Friday, October 27th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 32,064 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $8,016.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 13,441 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,091.43.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 15,919 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,661.37.
  • On Thursday, October 19th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 92,639 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $21,306.97.

Star Equity Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

