Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 987,082 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $128,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

