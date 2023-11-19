Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.78 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.94 and a one year high of $167.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

