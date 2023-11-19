Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

