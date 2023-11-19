Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.79. 788,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,979. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

