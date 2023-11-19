Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. Diodes has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 234.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

