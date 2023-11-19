Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

