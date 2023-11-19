Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,106 ($25.86).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Barclays upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Goodbody assumed coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).

Get Compass Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Group

Compass Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About Compass Group

LON CPG opened at GBX 2,092 ($25.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,905.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,051.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,084.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,769 ($21.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.63).

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.