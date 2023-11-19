Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 2,722.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

