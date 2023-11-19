CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,373.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 6,447,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.