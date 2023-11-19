Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

