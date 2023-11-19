Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 286,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $160,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 219,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 703,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.42. 13,386,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.



