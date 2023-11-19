Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comcast were worth $152,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 219,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 703,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,386,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

