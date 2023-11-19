CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Stake Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

CIRCOR International stock remained flat at $56.00 during midday trading on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

