China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) CFO Jie Li Acquires 6,000 Shares

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jie Li purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,439.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.31 on Friday. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAAS

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.