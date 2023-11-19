China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) CFO Jie Li Acquires 6,000 Shares

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jie Li purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,439.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
China Automotive Systems Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.31 on Friday. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CAAS
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.