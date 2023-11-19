Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

