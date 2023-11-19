Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

