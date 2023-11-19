Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.