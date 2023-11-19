Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.74. 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Chain Bridge I Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRGU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Chain Bridge I by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

