Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

