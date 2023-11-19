Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,210,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 406,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 271,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

