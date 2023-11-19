Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.29.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $686.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.15. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

