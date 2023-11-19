Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after acquiring an additional 635,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.