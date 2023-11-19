Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,237,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,785,000 after buying an additional 107,904 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

