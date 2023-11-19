Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

