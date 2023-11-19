Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

CAT opened at $253.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

