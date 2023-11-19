Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CCBG opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.