Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.55 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $189.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

