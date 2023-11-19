Canaccord Genuity Group Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$1.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64. The firm has a market cap of C$122.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.38%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -428.57%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

