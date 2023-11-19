Canaccord Genuity Group Trims HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Target Price to $6.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.12. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $262.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 769,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

