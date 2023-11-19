CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$36.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.44 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

