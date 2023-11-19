Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Buckle

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 241.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 41.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

