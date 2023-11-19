BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BSQR

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.23. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.