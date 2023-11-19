Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $52.06

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

