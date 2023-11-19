Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Target Price at $88.20

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,221 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.