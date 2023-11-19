Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $10.40

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.37%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.