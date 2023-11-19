Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Purchases C$15,559.50 in Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mandy Kim Abramsohn purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.65 per share, with a total value of C$15,559.50.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$66.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.81. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$47.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

