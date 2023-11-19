BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.89 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $243.19 or 0.00667494 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $36.89 billion and approximately $615.81 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,700,576 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

