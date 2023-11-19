BMO Capital Markets Cuts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $117.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

