BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

