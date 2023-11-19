BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $462.67 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
