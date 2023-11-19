Birkenstock Holding plc’s (NYSE:BIRK) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 20th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. During Birkenstock’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

