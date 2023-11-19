Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$9.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.19.

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.55 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

