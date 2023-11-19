BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

