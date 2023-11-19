Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

