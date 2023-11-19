Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TME. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after buying an additional 432,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297,884 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

