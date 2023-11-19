Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $187.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

