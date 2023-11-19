Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

